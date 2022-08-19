Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires Shares of 98,491 Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.23% of Babylon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,980,000.

Get Babylon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBLN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Babylon Stock Up 3.6 %

Babylon Company Profile

Babylon stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Babylon Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.