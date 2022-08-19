Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys 8,351 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in ON were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ON by 3,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ONON shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.08.

ONON opened at $23.66 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. ON had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

