Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,367,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $373.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,579 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,369. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

