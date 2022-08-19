Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 34,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $5,046,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 119.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $191.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

