Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowers Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,047,008.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,906,404.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,047,008.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,906,404.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,246 shares of company stock worth $4,045,338 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DAR opened at $76.54 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

