Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 169,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

