Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 6,719 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Twilio by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after purchasing an additional 53,974 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Twilio Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average of $122.57. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $373.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $844,650. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

