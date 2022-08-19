Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 8,172,838 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,172,838 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after buying an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 568.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 237,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,319,000 after buying an additional 201,665 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 903,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,434,000 after buying an additional 187,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 30.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 795,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,536,000 after buying an additional 185,017 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Down 1.2 %

SHOP opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $176.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify Company Profile

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

