NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.58

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.28. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 298,126 shares changing hands.
NightHawk Biosciences Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.
NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.10). NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,850.07% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NightHawk Biosciences
About NightHawk Biosciences
NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NightHawk Biosciences (NHWK)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Receive News & Ratings for NightHawk Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightHawk Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.