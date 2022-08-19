NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.58

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.28. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 298,126 shares changing hands.

NightHawk Biosciences Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.10). NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,850.07% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NightHawk Biosciences

About NightHawk Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. ( NYSE:NHWK Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Articles

