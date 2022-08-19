Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.3% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.73. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $151.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

