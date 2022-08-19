Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $12.78 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.73. The stock had a trading volume of 83,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,686. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

