Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $89.99 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.8% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,235,660. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

