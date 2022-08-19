Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.65. The company had a trading volume of 298,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,584,434. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.35. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $218.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

