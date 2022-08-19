Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 1,680 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 625.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after acquiring an additional 950,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Amgen by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after acquiring an additional 898,059 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 24,993.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Price Performance

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.03. 33,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

