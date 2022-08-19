Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 3,770 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of FMC by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Down 1.8 %

FMC stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,614. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

