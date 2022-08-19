NKN (NKN) Trading Down 23.2% Over Last Week

NKN (NKN) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One NKN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0898 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NKN has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. NKN has a total market cap of $62.88 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

