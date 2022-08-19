Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.76-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 57.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 133.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.



