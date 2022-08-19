Norman Payson Sells 6,618 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 398,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,327.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $213,562.86.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $221,041.20.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $194,436.84.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62.

Progyny Stock Performance

PGNY traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.43. 721,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,285. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.