Norman Payson Sells 6,618 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 398,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,327.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $213,562.86.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $221,041.20.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $194,436.84.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62.
Progyny Stock Performance
PGNY traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.43. 721,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,285. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
