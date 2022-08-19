Northcoast Research Downgrades Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to Neutral

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FELE. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE stock opened at $94.80 on Monday. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $945,982.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,085.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $945,982.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,085.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,717. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

