Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$55.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.10.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$45.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.74. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$47.13. The firm has a market cap of C$10.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

About Northland Power

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

