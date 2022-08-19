Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.61. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 1,152,418 shares changing hands.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.
Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.
About Northwest Biotherapeutics
Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.
