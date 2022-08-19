Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) PT Lowered to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Novan Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.34. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 236.13% and a negative net margin of 390.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novan will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novan by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novan by 79.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novan

(Get Rating)

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

