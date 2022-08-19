NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.16) by $5.16, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NuCana Price Performance

NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. NuCana has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuCana by 163.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NuCana by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NuCana by 167.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

