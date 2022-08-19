NuCypher 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.29 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $122.84 million and $6.29 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NuCypher

NU is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

