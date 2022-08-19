Numeraire Price Hits $20.04 on Top Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for about $20.04 or 0.00094817 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $118.02 million and $20.92 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,138.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003742 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00126857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00078422 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,946,294 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

