nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $564,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 8.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 70,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its stake in nVent Electric by 55.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Further Reading

