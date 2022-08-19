Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $150.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

In other news, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,218.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $251,274.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,844 shares of company stock worth $50,302 in the last ninety days. 19.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

