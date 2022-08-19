Observer Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $195,777.00 (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Observer has traded down 21% against the dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and $195,777.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,138.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003742 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00126857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00078422 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR.

Buying and Selling Observer

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

