Obyte Price Tops $15.22 on Major Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. Obyte has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $19,040.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $15.22 or 0.00071531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001354 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Obyte
Obyte is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 817,922 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Obyte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
