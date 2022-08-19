OctoFi (OCTO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,980.00

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. OctoFi has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $29,980.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00008236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,002.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003708 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00126631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00033008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00076813 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OctoFi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

