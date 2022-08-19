Oddz (ODDZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $218,189.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00788650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

