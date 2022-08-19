Oddz (ODDZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $218,189.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00788650 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Oddz Coin Profile
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Buying and Selling Oddz
Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.