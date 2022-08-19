Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Shares Down 2.2%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. 46,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 67,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Odyssey Group International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

Odyssey Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Odyssey Group International, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development, acquisition, and commercialization of medical products and health related technologies. It develops three lifesaving technologies, including CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue device; and a neurosteroid drug compound intended to treat concussions and rare brain disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.