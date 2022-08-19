Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

OPOF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.77. 1,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $119.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.70. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 13.13%.

In other Old Point Financial news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,328,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 430 shares of company stock valued at $10,295. Company insiders own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.43% of Old Point Financial worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

