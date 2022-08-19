OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 885 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $139.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.51 and its 200 day moving average is $132.88. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

