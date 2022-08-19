OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.17 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.16.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

