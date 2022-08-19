Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.10 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 98.10 ($1.19). 4,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 101,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.75 ($1.21).

Oncimmune Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.05. The company has a market cap of £68.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62.

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

Recommended Stories

