Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Open Orphan Plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating) rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.85 ($0.14). Approximately 1,736,468 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,682,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

Open Orphan Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £76.92 million and a P/E ratio of -25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.76.

About Open Orphan

Open Orphan Plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

Further Reading

