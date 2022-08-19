Oppenheimer Lowers ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDXC. B. Riley downgraded ChromaDex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.85.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.71. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 99.51% and a negative net margin of 41.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau acquired 60,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,925,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,564.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 127.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

