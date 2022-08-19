Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Oragenics stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a market cap of $44.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.07. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.77.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

