Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oragenics stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a market cap of $44.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.07. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.77.
