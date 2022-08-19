Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $83.31 million and approximately $996,010.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,690,014 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

