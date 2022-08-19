Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Down 8.1 %

ORC stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $519.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 88,792 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 38.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 33,502 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,862,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 320,297 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

