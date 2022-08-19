Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Orchid Island Capital Stock Down 8.1 %
ORC stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $519.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.
Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.