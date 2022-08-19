Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OEC traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,672. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.76 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 138,509 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Stories

