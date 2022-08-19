Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Palisade Bio Stock Performance

Palisade Bio stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.64. Palisade Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Institutional Trading of Palisade Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Palisade Bio by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palisade Bio by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor that is intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress resulting from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, or due to surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.