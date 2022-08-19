PARK CIRCLE Co Takes $37,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,711,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $28,659,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Netflix by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.95. 171,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,989,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.15. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.