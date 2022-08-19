Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Shares of PRRWF opened at $23.75 on Monday. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

