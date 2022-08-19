Park Lawn (PRRWF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Park Lawn (OTCMKTS: PRRWF):

8/15/2022 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$38.00.

8/15/2022 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.50 to C$37.00.

8/15/2022 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$43.00.

8/9/2022 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$50.00.

6/27/2022 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

Park Lawn Price Performance

OTCMKTS PRRWF remained flat at $23.75 on Friday. Park Lawn Co. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Stories

