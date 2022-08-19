Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.71.

Park Lawn Price Performance

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$28.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.05. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$28.60 and a twelve month high of C$42.13. The firm has a market cap of C$979.63 million and a P/E ratio of 26.14.

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,643.75.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

