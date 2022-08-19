Parnassus Investments LLC Grows Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.55% of PPG Industries worth $169,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in PPG Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in PPG Industries by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,524. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

