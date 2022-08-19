Parnassus Investments LLC Purchases 68,679 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,679 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of Global Payments worth $154,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.89. 18,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,227. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $175.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

