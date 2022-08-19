Particl Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.76 Million (PART)

Particl (PART) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003706 BTC on exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $1,784.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Particl has traded 97.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 29,378.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00676351 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008815 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,375,956 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Particl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

